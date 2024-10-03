Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 1,215,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,218,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 99.01%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
