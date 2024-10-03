Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 1,215,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,218,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

