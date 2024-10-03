Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Stake Lowered by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $949,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

