Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PTMC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

