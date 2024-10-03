Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

