Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $390.00

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.19), with a volume of 239698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.14).

The company has a market cap of £469.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,680.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.89.

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

