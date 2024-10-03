Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

