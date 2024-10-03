Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.17.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 329.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

