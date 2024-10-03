Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
PKG opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 329.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America
In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
