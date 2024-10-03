PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

PACS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACS Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

PACS Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the second quarter worth $733,000.

PACS opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. PACS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.