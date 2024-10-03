PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 435,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 578,936 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $38.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACS shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. PACS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

