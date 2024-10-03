Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 24,240,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,033,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.44 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $154,325,065.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,502,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,125,466.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

