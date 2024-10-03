Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.94. 2,009,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.31 and its 200-day moving average is $316.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.35 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

