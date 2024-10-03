Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.30

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.30 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.65 ($0.45), with a volume of 699644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.45).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.47) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources Price Performance
Pan African Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
