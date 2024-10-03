Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.04). Approximately 43,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.21).
Panther Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.
About Panther Metals
Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.
