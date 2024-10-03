Paragon Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.7% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,970.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,962.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,721.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

