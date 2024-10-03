Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.76 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

