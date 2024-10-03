Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital lifted its holdings in Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after buying an additional 338,610 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after purchasing an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Medpace Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $336.88 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.