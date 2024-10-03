Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $4,995,912. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.6 %

ZS stock opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -332.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.