Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,125.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,805.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3,766.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.