Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $234.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

