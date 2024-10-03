Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

