Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.