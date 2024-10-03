Paragon Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

