Paragon Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 931 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

