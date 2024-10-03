Paragon Capital Management Inc. Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Cim LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 44.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in NVR by 5.8% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:NVR opened at $9,732.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,031.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,188.96. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,912.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
