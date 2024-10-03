Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

