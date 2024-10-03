Park National Corp OH Buys 110,764 Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTLFree Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the quarter. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 1.67% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $32,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

