Park National Corp OH Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.16 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

