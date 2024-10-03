Park National Corp OH Grows Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOX opened at $145.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

