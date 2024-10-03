Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

