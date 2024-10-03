Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RDVI opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

