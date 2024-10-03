Park National Corp OH Sells 26,793 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,793 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $37,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 107.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $190.56 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

