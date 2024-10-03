Park National Corp OH Sells 403 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $411.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

