Park National Corp OH Sells 528 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,044,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $747,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 90,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.32.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

