Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,311 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

