Passive Capital Management LLC. Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $183.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.