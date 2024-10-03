Passive Capital Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

