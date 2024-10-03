Passive Capital Management LLC. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 216,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

