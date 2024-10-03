Passive Capital Management LLC. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Passive Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

