Passive Capital Management LLC. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,762,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,677,000 after purchasing an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 65.0% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $495.67 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.22.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

