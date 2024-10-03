Passive Capital Management LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

