Passive Capital Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.