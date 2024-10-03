Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 702 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Passive Capital Management LLC. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,621,937 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,073,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,182,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,937,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

