Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Shares Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Down 23.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.
About Pathfinder Acquisition
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
