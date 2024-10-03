Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $152,265,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $51,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $24,116,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

