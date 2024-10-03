Paul Greenberg Purchases 732,423 Shares of Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) Stock

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Greenberg bought 732,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$27,099.65 ($18,689.41).
Atomos Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83.
About Atomos
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atomos
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Atomos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.