Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 286.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,085 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.71.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

