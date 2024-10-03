PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $3,014,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

