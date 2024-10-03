PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $80.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

