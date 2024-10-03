PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 598.35 ($8.00) and traded as high as GBX 677.51 ($9.06). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 667 ($8.92), with a volume of 100,984 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 600.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £484.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,367.35, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

