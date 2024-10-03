Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$62.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.92.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,822. The stock has a market cap of C$33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$57.40.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3599756 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

